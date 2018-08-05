Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in collision

A motorcyclist in his 30s has sustained serious injuries in a collision yesterday afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the Belfast road in Antrim yesterday afternoon.

Sergeant Chris Tate said: “The collision occurred between a white Jeep and a green motorcycle on the Belfast Road at its junction with the Ballyhill road at Nutts Corner around 4.15pm.

"As a result, the male rider of the motorbike, who is in his 30s, sustained serious injuries."

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or helmet footage and was travelling on the Belfast road between 4pm and 4.20pm yesterday and saw the motorcycle prior to or at the time of the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 895 of 4/8/18.