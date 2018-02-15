Motorists advised of delays in Ballymena while funeral of Kayden Fleck takes place

Police are advising motorists in the Ballymena area to expect significant delays in the town today, Thursday, February 15 while the funeral of five-year-old Kayden Fleck takes place.

The Larne Link Road will be closed in both directions between 12 noon and 1.30pm as the cortege makes its way to the church. Delays are expected on Linenhall Street, which will be closed from around 2pm after the funeral service has ended.

There are likely to be significant delays around these times and so drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or to be patient as the funeral passes, especially as the cortege makes its way to the cemetery.