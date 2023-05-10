News you can trust since 1737
Motorists advised to avoid outer ring in Belfast after pedestrian knocked down in serious road accident

A pedestrian has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after being knocked down in what police have described as a “serious” road traffic collision in east Belfast.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 10th May 2023, 20:35 BST- 1 min read

The accident, which happened at around 2.30pm at Ascot Park off the Knock Road, was attended by the ambulance service and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The PSNI, who closed part of the outer ring, advised it would remain closed for a number of hours.

Police said: “Motorists are advised that the Knock Road in east Belfast is currently closed between the junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park following a serious road traffic collision. A diversion is in place at Kings Road. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

Ascot Park off the Knock Road where the RTC took place. Photo via Google ImagesAscot Park off the Knock Road where the RTC took place. Photo via Google Images
Ascot Park off the Knock Road where the RTC took place. Photo via Google Images
