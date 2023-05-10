Motorists advised to avoid outer ring in Belfast after pedestrian knocked down in serious road accident
A pedestrian has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after being knocked down in what police have described as a “serious” road traffic collision in east Belfast.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 10th May 2023, 20:35 BST- 1 min read
The accident, which happened at around 2.30pm at Ascot Park off the Knock Road, was attended by the ambulance service and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.
The PSNI, who closed part of the outer ring, advised it would remain closed for a number of hours.