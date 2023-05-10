Motorists advised to avoid outer ring in Belfast after pedestrian knocked down in serious road accident

The accident, which happened at around 2.30pm at Ascot Park off the Knock Road, was attended by the ambulance service and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The PSNI, who closed part of the outer ring, advised it would remain closed for a number of hours.

Police said: “Motorists are advised that the Knock Road in east Belfast is currently closed between the junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park following a serious road traffic collision. A diversion is in place at Kings Road. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”