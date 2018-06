Motorists have been asked to use an alternative route in north Belfast this evening as the Antrim Road in Glengormley will be closed at its junction with the Hightown Road.

A post by PSNI Road Policing said: "The Antrim Road in Glengormley will be closed at its junction with the Hightown Road tonight between 7-9pm.

"A diversion will be in place but motorists are advised to use an alternative route."