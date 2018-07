Drivers are being warned that smoke from a fire near a busy motorway could cause visibility problems for motorists.

TrafficWatch NI, operated by the department of infrastructure said it has received reports of a 'grass fire' near Sandyknowes in Newtownabbey.

Traffic and travel news

Alerting drivers via Twitter, they wrote: "This may affect visibility for motorists on the M2. Exercise caution."

There are no further details at this time.