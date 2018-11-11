Motorway pedestrian death victim, 22, named as Co Tyrone man

A man aged 22 has died after a road crash on the M1 motorway.

The man was Daryl Thompson from the Beragh area, police said.

He died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the M1 motorway last night, Saturday, November 10.

The Roads Service said shortly after midnight from Saturday into Sunday that the M1 was closed in both directions between Junction 14 (Tamnamore) and Junction 15 (Stangmore) due to a crash.

Police would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the M1 motorway last night at approximately 10.20pm and witnessed this incident which occurred between junction 14 and junction 15 near Tamnamore, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1477 10/11/18.