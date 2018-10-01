Mounthill Fair will boost work of arthritis charity

The Mounthill Fair will take place on Saturday at Mackey’s Farm, Crosshill Road, outside Larne.

The proceeds from this year’s fair will be donated to Arthritis Care Northern Ireland.

The Mounthill Fair is one of the oldest in Ireland. It has been held for more than 300 years after having been granted a charter from King James.

New for 2018 will be vintage tractors and showing classes for donkeys, but there will also be all the old favourites, such as the horse, pony and sheep, classes, and the pet show.

There will be plenty to keep younger visitors amused such as a bouncy castle, face painting, glitter tattoos and cartoon characters.

Also there will be a range of artisan food and craft stalls as well as the annual raffle and a naming competition for a pygmy goat.

Entertainment from 11.00 am will be provided by Cecil Knox and Alan Hall; The Claddagh Dance School; Magheramorne Silver Band Ensemble; Philip Strange; Ruth Smyth; Sir Henry Inglesby Fife and Drum Band; Angeline King; Blair Wallace.

The pet show will take place at 3.00 pm. Parking is available in the field only.