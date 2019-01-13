Mourne Mountain Rescue team release statement on tragic day which saw two walkers die after falls

The Mourne Mountain Rescue team have released a statement on the tragic deaths of two men earlier today.

They revealed that at 12.10pm they received a call to respond to "an incident involving a male walker who had fallen from a crag on Wee Binnian".

"The team responded but sadly the individual was pronounced deceased at scene by the team doctor.

"Rescue helicopter 116 from Dublin flew to the scene but due to conditions was unable to assist.

"Team members, along with local police recovered the individual to the care of undertakers."

The statement adds that while this was ongoing they received a second call requesting response to a separate incident "involving two walkers, one of whom had fallen from crags on the south side of Slieve Commedagh".

"The other walker had become cragfast in trying to reach and assist the casualty," it added. "A crew was dispatched to the scene and unfortunately found that the fall had again been fatal.

"Team members set up a rope rescue to bring his cragfast companion to safety and recovered the deceased with assistance from the PSNI SAR team."

The statement, on their Facebook page, adds that during the second incident, a third call was received to assist a male walker who had sustained a lower leg injury near the Donard/Commedagh call.

"A team member was able to divert to the scene and stabilize the casualty before handing him over to the PSNI air support crew who transferred him by helicopter into the care of NIAS," adds the statement.

"A total of 21 members responded and the team stood down at 21.15hrs."

The statement adds: "We would like to thank the PSNI, ICG, HMCG, NIAS and local landowners for their assistance.

"To have two fatal incidents in the course of a day is an anomalous situation and our thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the deceased."