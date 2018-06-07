Mourners asked to wear bright colours at Adam’s funeral

The funeral of a young Co Down man who died after falling from the roof of an apartment block in China is due to take place on Friday.

The grieving family of 24-year-old Newtownards man Adam Clark have appealed to mourners attending the service of thanksgiving for his life, due to take place at Roselawn Crematorium at 2pm, to “wear bright colours please.”

A former pupil of Royal Belfast Academical Institution, Mr Clark had been living and working in the Hangzhou region of eastern China when the tragic accident occurred.

It’s understood he was on the roof of the apartment building with his Russian girlfriend when he lost his footing and fell to his death.

The incident happened on May 4, but his remains were only returned to Northern Ireland this week.

Speaking to the Irish News, Mr Clark’s sister, Beth Mason, said her family is “absolutely devastated.”

“Adam was such a big part of our family and our lives and it is the worst news we could have ever imagined. He was really friendly and outgoing. He was the sort of person who would light up a room,” she said.

Posting a tribute to her brother on Facebook, Mrs Mason wrote: “Forever young in our hearts. May he know how much he was loved, and how missed he will be.”

She concluded the post with a plea to anyone attending the funeral not to wear black ties or dark clothing.