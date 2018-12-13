Mourners at Jim Donegan funeral hear 'we wish for no retaliation, only justice for Jim'

Mourners at the funeral of Jim Donegan have heard his family ask for no retaliation for his murder.

Addressing mourners at Saint John the Evangelist Church Fr Martin Magill said: "We are truly heartbroken by Jim being taken away from us in such a cruel, cold way but we wish for no retaliation, only justice for Jim.

"Those words come from Jim’s family as they prepared for this Requiem Mass. They are heartfelt and sincere."

Fr Magill said added that as "Jim’s family were plunged into the depths of grief by his murder last Tuesday afternoon" they "have known and know the anguish wrought upon them by the individual who killed Jim".

"Yet in the depths of their pain they are very clear - they want no one else to suffer as they have suffered and are suffering and will continue to suffer," he added.

"To them in their pain, we offer our sincere sympathy.

"For those of us who are people of faith we believe prayer makes a difference and so we pray at this time that God will give you Jim’s family a peace which the world cannot give. May God’s presence accompany you in this dark valley in your life."

Fr Magill said: "Some members of his family became aware of Jim's death through social media instead of hearing it directly from other members of the family or close friends.

"In addition to this there was also the speculation and allegations made in some papers which also added to the family pain - I know that Jim’s wife Laura has spoken out clearly to deny what was written."

"Last Tuesday afternoon Jim Donegan went to collect his son from school, an ordinary and everyday event in the lives of so many parents.

"His murder in ANY circumstances was wrong but even more so in the presence of children who were nearby and witnessed the traumatic scene, one that will stay with them for the rest of their lives."

The cleric said the Donegan family have "found great comfort and deeply appreciated the compassion and sensitivity from those on the scene - the members of the public who stopped to help, teachers from St Mary’s and CBS as well as the paramedics".

"Then there were the young people, the pupils of St Mary’s, the friends of Jim’s son who kept him away from the scene of his father’s murder.

"I commend their quick thinking and sensitivity. These acts of human goodness give us hope and my prayer is that God will touch other hearts to reach out to you as a family at this time.

"For you as Jim’s family in such pain, I encourage you to hold onto the happy memories of Jim.

"For you his father, brothers and sisters, you will be able to hold on to the happy memories as he was growing up.

"Jim was the eldest in his family, born on 28th March 1975, going to school in the school beside us here - St Kevin’s and then Corpus Christi College.

"You as his family knew him as a hard worker - a car dealer and business man - who worked long days, early starts in the mornings.

"A man who enjoyed going to the gym. Laura your wedding day in on 12th June 2016 in the Galgorm Resort and Spa was very special to Jim. To you and Jim’s sons he was a gentleman, full of charm and laughter, with a big heart who was keen to protect you his family who wanted the best for you."

Following the 10am service, the funeral moved to Roselawn Crematorium.