Mourners invited to Rangers’ Club to pay respects to Ricky Swann

Tributes are being paid to Larne man Ricky Swann who died tragically following a road traffic accident at the A8 road on Saturday morning.

Mourners are being invited to pay their respects at Larne Rangers’ Club this evening between 6.00 pm until 6.30 pm when floral tributes can be laid.

Police say that Mr. Swann’s vehicle was in collision with a stationary lorry on the Belfast bound carriageway.

In a statement, Constable Anderson memorial Flute Band said: “Having been raised in Boyne Square, Ricky was not just a friend of the band, but a close personal friend to a number of members and we were devastated to learn of his passing.

“We send our sincere condolences to his mother and father, Rab and Bertha, his sisters, Karen and Michelle and his partner Oonagh, our thoughts and prayers are with them and the family circle.

“As the band played last night (Saturday) at a function in Larne Rangers’ Club, we took the opportunity to remember Ricky.”

Larne Football Club stated: “The whole town was shocked when the news broke of the death of Ricky Swann in a road traffic collision yesterday (Saturday). As a club, we offer our support and sincere sympathies to Ricky’s family and friends at this difficult time.