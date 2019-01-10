Mourners to gather in Co Down village for funeral of ex-Lord Mayor Ian Adamson

The funeral of former Belfast Lord Mayor Dr Ian Adamson OBE will take place in Conlig – the Co Down village where he grew up – on Monday, it has been confirmed.

The 74-year-old retired paediatrician, who served as an Ulster Unionist councillor for many years and was an MLA for East Belfast from 1998 - 2003, passed away on Wednesday.

Dr Ian Adamson OBE

A family notice said Dr Adamson “will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kerry.”

The notice said his funeral service will take place on Monday, January 14 in Conlig Presbyterian Church at 10.30am followed by burial in Roselawn Cemetery.

Tributes have been paid to Dr Adamson – a man who described himself as “a British Unionist, an Irish Royalist and an Ulster Loyalist” – by many of his former political colleagues, with one describing him as “a highly intelligent man, an outstanding Lord Mayor and a great character.”

A Queen’s University graduate, Dr Adamson worked as a paediatrician for many years and was a specialist in community child health. He was also a keen historian and writer.

Dr Ian Adamson OBE (centre) and his wife Kerry pictured at Belfast City Hall with singer Van Morrison in 2011. Pic by Presseye

He was an Ulster Unionist member of Belfast City Council from 1989 until his retirement from active politics in 2011.

Dr Adamson served as Deputy Lord Mayor in 1994/95 and Lord Mayor of Belfast in 1996/1997. He was awarded the Order of the British Empire by HM The Queen in 1998 for services to local government.

