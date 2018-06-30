Moy Park manager David Mark has RHI boiler at his home

Senior Moy Park manager David Mark’s witness statement reveals that just weeks before cost controls were introduced on the scheme he installed a non-domestic boiler which heats his home.

Mr Mark said that he and his wife Joy – whose name the boiler is in – own and run ‘Piney Ridge’ guest accommodation, which “is also our family home, a two-storey property”.

He said that it opened for guests in October 2015 – the month before RHI cost controls were imposed: “The RHI scheme provided us with an opportunity to upgrade the existing heating system as part of the conversion works. At the time, the heating for the property consisted of a 36.5kwh gas boiler (installed in 2000) and 12 kwh water heating wood burning stove.

“The existing system was due for upgrading in any event and I had, from my Moy Park employment, gained a beneficial understanding of biomass boiler heating.”

He added: “We applied for membership of the RHI scheme in the autumn of 2015, immediately on installation/commissioning of our biomass boiler.”

Mr Mark confirmed that he was aware that cost controls were coming at that point. He claimed £9,236 in RHI payments in the first 16 months.

He said that he got quotes for the installation from two companies which Moy Park recommends that its farmers use – FG Plumbing and Heating Limited and CHP Mechanical.

He said the decision to set up the guest accommodation business was not linked to the availability of the RHI scheme.