MPs pass key Brexit bill after 80 hours

Prime Minister Theresa May has been warned her Brexit could be undone by future generations, after key legislation cleared the House of Commons on Wednesday night.

MPs approved the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill by 324 votes to 295 – a majority of 29 – at its third reading, with the government also seeing off a series of proposed amendments during a marathon two-hour voting period.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said the bill, which transfers European law into UK law, is essential for “preparing the country for the historic milestone” of withdrawing from the EU.

His remarks came after an earlier warning from Tory former Cabinet minister Justine Greening, who claimed Brexit will “not be sustainable” if it does not work for young people.

Ms Greening, who left the Cabinet after declining a move from her role as education secretary during Theresa May’s recent reshuffle, added that future generations of MPs could seek to “improve or undo” what the current cohort implements.

MPs spent more than 80 hours considering the bill, including more than 500 amendments and new clauses.

It will appear before the House of Lords by the end of January, where it is expected to receive a rocky ride as it continues its parliamentary journey.

Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the Bill was “not fit for purpose” and insisted there must be a meaningful vote on any deal.