Mum appeals for help after ashes of deceased baby girl Holly stolen in burglary

The mother of a baby girl whose ashes have been stolen from a house in north Belfast, has appealed for help.

Claire Smallwood, in a Facebook post published last night said: "I need EVERYONES help!"

The memory box Claire kept

She added that her Ballygomartin Road home was burgled between 6.30pm and 9.15pm last night and "the sick and sad thing is who ever did it took Holly's ashes".

The post adds: "We are absolutely devastated, angry and sickened."

PSNI Inspector Paul Noble said police are appealing for information about the burglary in the Ballygomartin Road area last night, Tuesday, 12 December.

“During the burglary, which we believe occurred between 6:15pm and 9:30pm yesterday evening, a small clear bag from a wooden box which contained the ashes of the victim’s deceased baby daughter was taken," Inspector Paul Noble said.

Claire Smallwood

“Understandably, this has left the victim extremely distressed, therefore, we are appealing to whoever entered the property last night to please do the right thing and return the bag to police.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballygomartin Road area last night between 6.15pm and 9.30pm and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this burglary, to contact police at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1338 of 12/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."