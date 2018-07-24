Mum calls for donations to stop as son gets go-ahead to go home after brain injury in Greece

A Lurgan mum has praised the support of the community after she had to jet off to Greece to care for her son injured while on holiday.

Lee Haughian went to Malia last week with 26 friends, however his mum Annmarie said he suffered a brain injury during an altercation with some English men and a bouncer on Tuesday July 17.

The 18-year-old former St Ronan's College pupil hit his head very hard resulting in a skull fracture and a bleed to the brain.

Annmarie revealed that Lee has had a second scan on Tuesday and will be released from hospital soon.

She said: “We should be able to start to travel home in about one week. I am so happy.

“I am truly grateful for all the donations but I would like the donations to stop now as we have enough to see us through until we get home,” said the Lurgan mum.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated. It has been truly amazing,” she said.

“It has been an awful week and when I first heard Lee had taken ill I did what any mother would and flew out to Greece the first chance I could to be be at his bedside. .

“I had to raise money to help fund the cost of living while being with Lee in Greece,” said Annmarie.

“As a single mother I found it a bit of a struggle,” said Annmarie who thanked everyone who has helped and for their prayers.

She added: “Lee wasn’t allowed to fly due to the extent of the brain injury.

“At the start, we were told it could be at least a month before he could travel.

“It is going to cost at least 1000euro each to get a boat home,” she said.

Annmarie added that she has been astounded by the level of support from her local community.

“I have cried so much. I can’t believe how much support we have got. And from people I don’t even know,” she said.

“All I can ask is for people to say a wee prayer that we will be able to return as soon as Lee is fit for travel.”

And with more than £3k raised already on a GoFund page, Annmarie has said she is very grateful to everyone who has contributed.

“My sincere thanks and gratitude to you all for your generous donations. They have well exceeded my expectations. You have restored my faith in humanity,” said Annmarie.

“With your help I am now able to spend time with Lee without the financial hardship I was facing.Many thanks to you all.”