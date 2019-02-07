Mum’s the word for support company

A Mid Ulster mum-of-four has found the perfect balance between family life and a successful career by launching her very own virtual assistant business with the support of the Go For It Programme, in association with Mid Ulster District Council.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Eve Beattie, who lives in Magherafelt, explained that it was during her maternity leave with her fourth child that she had the vision to establish her own business.

“I realised that with the time constraints of four young children and the price of childcare going back to work was no longer a feasible option. I wanted to do something which would allow me to combine the flexibility of family with work and give me a good balance. I also wanted to develop and use my skill sets.”

From her initial idea, Eveva was born – setting her up as a virtual assistant.

“I saw a niche in the market for this type of work with small businesses and self- employed people who simply do not have the time to manage the tasks themselves,” she explained.

“I offer a range of services, particularly in digital marketing, where I manage email marketing campaigns and social media pages for clients. I joined a few local networking groups, where I have since met my first clients and I am now starting to see referrals come through.” she explains.

Eve turned her vision into a reality after taking part in the Go For It Programme, which is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies.

“Often it is hard to know where to start; that was my experience before starting the Go For It Programme. The support and guidance offered through it helped me fine tune my business idea from concept to working reality.

“Workspace Enterprises helped me with practical things in the early stages like setting out a business plan and doing a detailed analysis. It was great for helping me to budget and forward plan,” said Eve.