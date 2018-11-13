Murder inquiry launched after woman’s body found

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 59-year-old woman in Co Fermanagh.

Pauline Kilkenny died at her home in the Cornacully Road area of Enniskillen. Her body was found by her sister at 1pm on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, suspicion of possession of Cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is leading the investigation, said: “The victim’s body was discovered in her home by her sister at around 1pm today, Tuesday 13th November after concerns had been raised when she didn’t turn up at work. Contents of the victim’s handbag and her car had also been removed from the property. A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating this as murder.

“My thoughts go out to the victim’s family, including her sister who will no doubt have been left traumatised by the discovery of her sister’s body and I’m appealing to anyone who has any information to contact detectives at Serious Crime Branch on 101 quoting reference 573 13/11/18.

“Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”