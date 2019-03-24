Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following death of a 23-year-old man.

He was Darren McGurk from Limavady.

Glenbeg Walk, Limavady

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: “First and foremost, I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to Darren’s family and loved ones who are struggling to come to terms with Darren’s untimely death.

“We received a report around 4:20pm on Thursday (21st March) that Darren had sustained a serious head injury following an assault at a house in the Glenbeg Walk area of the town the previous evening (Wednesday 20th March). We believe this assault occurred around 6pm on Wednesday.

“Darren was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away this morning.

“On Friday (22nd March) we arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the assault and that man was subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“Following Darren’s death this morning, the same man was further arrested and charged with Darren’s murder. He will appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 25th March) for the offences of murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“I want to establish Darren’s movements in the hours before the assault on Wednesday night (20th March).

“Were you in touch with Darren, via text or on the phone? Did you see him that day? Was he with anyone? Were you in the Glenbeg Walk around the time of the assault? Did you hear or see anything that was out of the ordinary?

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who knows Darren and may have been trying to get in contact with him between 6pm on Wednesday (20th March) through to 4:20pm on Thursday (21st March). This includes any attempts to contact Darren by mobile phone or on social media.

“I want to establish an accurate picture of what occurred on Wednesday night so Darren’s family know exactly what happened to their loved one.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is please, pick up the phone and call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 901 of 21/3/19. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”