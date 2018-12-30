Murder probe after assault victim dies

A 21-year-old man has died following an attack outside a house.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 9.35pm on Friday to reports a man had been assaulted on Bickershaw Lane in Abram, Wigan.

William Livesley, from Platt Bridge, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Saturday evening.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say a murder investigation has been launched and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday.

A 57-year-old man remains in custody for questioning after he was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has since been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Tragically, a young man has lost his life as a result of this incident and we are doing all we can to support his family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"We have a team of dedicated detectives working around the clock to piece together the circumstances surrounding this attack to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

"While a couple of arrests have been made, we are progressing with our enquiries and I would continue to ask anyone who witnessed this horrendous attack or anyone with information to get in touch at the earliest opportunity."

Mr Livesley's mother Sylvia paid tribute to him, saying: "Billy was one in a million. Those responsible haven't just killed my son, they have destroyed me and our entire family.

"We will always love him and he will always be my baby.

"Billy was loved by everyone who knew him. Especially his brothers, his girlfriend Leah and all of the family.

"His little brother Teddy, niece Ivy and nephew Bailey idolised him and we will all miss him so much."