Murder probe launched after body found in Banbridge

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead in Co Down.

The man, aged in his 50s, was discovered at a property in Millmount Court in Banbridge at around 4.50pm on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) announced on Tuesday evening that it has launched a murder inquiry.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on Monday night, has now been rearrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan, who is leading the investigation, has issued an appeal for any potential witnesses to come forward.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to contact police.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Millmount Court on the evenings of Friday July 6 and Saturday July 7 and noticed anything suspicious,” he said.

“Please call 101 quoting reference 1000 09/07/18.”