Murder victim named as 'monstrous' criminal act condemned

A man shot dead in West Belfast has been named locally as Raymond Johnston.

He was aged in his late 20s and was gunned down in Poleglass around 8pm on Tuesday night.

He was targeted at a house in Glenbawn Avenue.

An 11-year-old girl as well as the man's partner were reportedly in the room at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said detectives from the PSNI were working to establish a motive and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Stephen Magennis said the community was outraged by the attack.

SDLP councillor Brian Heading said it was a "monstrous" criminal act and reminiscent of violent scenes from the past.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said it was a shocking murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said: "This horrific and sickening murder took place on a quiet, residential street as parents put their children to bed.

"There is absolutely no place in society for those who carried out this brutal murder."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey voiced similar views and said the whole community was sickened.