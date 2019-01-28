Murder victim named locally after vicious assault

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the serious assault of a 45 year old man in Cluan Place, East Belfast last night Sunday 27 January.

He has been named locally as Ian Ogle. Mr Ogle was 45-years-old.

Police at the scene of the murder at Cluan Place, east Belfast

Belfast murder: First photographs reveal the scene

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said; “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Cluan Place, Albertbridge Road or Templemore Avenue between 9pm and 9.45pm last night who may have any information which could assist us with our inquiries to make contact on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 27/1/19.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in any of these areas and have dashcam footage to contact us.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

The scene of the murder