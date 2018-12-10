Music flowing from NI Water choir

GRAEME COUSINS talks to NI Water’s Stephanie McCullagh about the company’s choral efforts to boost staff wellbeing and charity fundraising

One of the Province’s main utility companies is reaping the benefits of a choir set up to enhance employee wellbeing and boost charity fundraising.

Stephanie McCullagh with one of the trophies the choir won at Holywood Music Festival

The NI Water choir is in its second year but has only recently entered into public singing contests, a foray which has seen the singers find success at the first attempt.

It was the brainchild of Stephanie McCullagh, who suggested gathering a merry band of singers in the name of charity.

She said: “I was involved with fundraising for the charity Water Aid which NI Water supports.

“I thought if we had a choir, it would be good fun, get people involved and it could benefit charity as well. There were a few others I knew who sung in different groups.”

Stephanie, who is originally from Donegal but has been living in Belfast for more than 20 years since studying at the University of Ulster at Jordanstown, is a member of the Feile Women’s Singing Group.

Through that group she met Clare Galway whom she enlisted to conduct the NI Water choir.

Stephanie, 45, said: “I’ve always enjoyed singing. I don’t particularly enjoy singing on my own but I love singing in groups where you’re not as exposed.

“It’s a bit more fun when you’re in a gang as well.

“I would have sung in church and dabbled in bands when I was a teenager.”

Stephanie is employed by NI Water as head of Waste Water: “On a daily basis I lead a team of around 190 people, the team includes a lot of men who are out and about on the ground.

“I’m responsible for providing waste water services across the whole of Northern Ireland which contributes to protecting the natural environment by making sure that whatever waste water we receive is treated appropriately.”

She added: “I’ve been in that post for two years but I’ve been with NI Water for almost 22 years now since 1996.”

Practice for the NI Water choir takes place for two hours once a fortnight during an extended lunch break.

Stephanie said: “Staff are entitled to an hour’s lunch break, the other hour is made up. Obviously work takes priority so we don’t expect every choir member to make every practice.

“Work comes first, the choir fits in around that. Particularly in my job we can have flooding incidents, things that can kick off at little notice.

“The choir has around 25 to 30 members depending on work and family commitments.

“We don’t ask people to audition, practice is flexible, we want to make it as inclusive as possible.”

The choir took part in its first competition at Holywood Music Festival, hitting the high notes and coming away with two awards.

The choir delighted the judges with their flowing renditions of ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’, ‘Don’t Stop’ and John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’

Holywood Music Festival adjudicators described the ensemble as “a most committed choir who sing with conviction and enthusiasm and love of their art”.

Stephanie said: “Holywood was our first competition. We have sung on a number of occasions for our colleagues, but this was the first time we’d veered into the outside world.

“We’d taken part in a documentary with BBC Radio Ulster on workplace choirs.

“After that we decided to try singing in a more formal setting to see how we would get on.

“The choir worked hard under the direction of Clare to learn the pieces for the festival and there were definitely a few laughs along the way.

“Many of the members have limited experience of performing in this environment so the judges’ positive feedback and the comments from others made the whole experience a very memorable one.”

Asked if they had considered performing any water-related songs such as ‘Waterfall’ by the Stone Roses or Enya’s ‘Orinoco Flow’, Stephanie said: “We would make suggestions for songs but Clare would guide us with her knowledge and understanding of our strength and weaknesses.

“We haven’t thought of doing any water-based songs but it’s maybe something we’ll look at in the future.

“The songs we’ve done are all very familiar songs that we give a little twist to.”

Claire, who is married with two teenage children, said: “In terms of the workplace the big drive for our executive committee is safety and wellbeing. There’s been a lot of publicity around the scientific benefits of singing in a choir and what that can bring to people.

“We’re doing an event in work at Christmas where people can come along and get a tea and bun and listen to us singing. It’s not just the choir that get the buzz, it’s our colleagues as well.”