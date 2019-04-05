Music legend Cher announces Belfast date for 2019 world tour

The legendary Cher has confirmed she’s adding a Belfast date to her Here We Go Again World Tour - her first live show in the city in over 15 years will take place at the SSE Arena on November 3 and tickets go on sale on Friday April 5.

The multi-talented Oscar, Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning icon, is already scheduled to play Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday November 1.

Cher, who holds the UK Record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for Believe, will treat audiences to an array of hits from her huge repertoire as well as new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA – which is out now.

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher’s role in the Mamma Mia 2, the show-stopping performer will be sure to thrill her fans when she arrives here later this year.