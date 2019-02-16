‘My home is constantly full of mess and chaos: I love it!’

Some celebrities may revel in picture-perfect homes, devoid of kids, pets and clutter - but it’s no surprise to find that tell-it-like-it-is Fearne Cotton isn’t one of them.

Despite being a red-carpet regular and having two decades of TV and radio success under her belt, the presenter-turned-wellbeing guru has always kept it real.

In her own words, she’s “never pretended to anyone other than who I am”, has been candid about her mental health struggles, and isn’t afraid to fill her Instagram with refreshingly normal shots of herself, often make-up free, and her family (Cotton and her husband, Jesse Wood, have two children - son Rex and daughter Honey).

That said, her stylish Victorian home in London oozes personality, with its quirky wall art, colourful furniture and stripped wooden floors - all testament to the fact that for Cotton, comfort and domestic harmony rule.

“Our house is constantly full of people, mess and chaos and I love it! With two kids, two step-kids and our many different schedules, our home needs to meet all of our needs,” declares the 37-year-old, whose third wellbeing book, Quiet: Learning To Silence The Brain Chatter And Believing That You’re Good Enough, was recently published.

Here, Cotton - the newly-appointed 2019 Dulux Colour of the Year ambassador - reveals how she conjures her relaxed but effortlessly cool home style and shares tips for living positively...

What’s your home vibe?

“I’m not into hard lines and cold colours, or spaces that feel stark. When people walk in the door, I want them to smell a nice candle or some coffee brewing, and see colours that make them feel relaxed and welcome. It’s not a space of perfection and symmetry, it’s a place of comfort. We’re a family who love to have lots of people over.

“I want everyone to feel they’re at home, so the vibe has to be cosy, especially in the living room. The decor’s organised chaos and trinkets - it’s homely, but there’s the overwhelming feeling that I can relax here and let my guard down.”

How important is colour in your home?

“Colour is the quickest way to make a change in your home. What’s key is to take a step back and really think about how you want to live in that room. I’m exploring how Spiced Honey (Dulux Colour of the Year 2019) would work on the fifth wall (the ceiling) of my bedroom. I don’t have any painted ceilings but I love the idea of lying in bed and allowing the power of colour to wash over me.

“I believe that by thinking how we want to feel in a room, it’s possible to create spaces in the home where you feel optimistic. Leaving some of the worries of the day at the front door.”

What’s your advice for embracing a more positive lifestyle at home?

“Having colour in our homes is a really lovely way to reconnect. It can alter our moods or enhance the feeling we want to have when we step into a room. Is this a space to think, to dream, to love, to act? Start by thinking about what your home needs to give you, and then look at the colours that will help you achieve that. And start small! Tiny changes - like changing the colour of one wall, or giving an old piece of furniture a fresh lick of paint - can have an immediate positive impact on your mood.”