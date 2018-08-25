Mystery benefactor pays for disabled woman's groceries

A mysterious benefactor has footed the bill for a disabled woman in Tesco.

Ursula McCord who is in a wheelchair due to her illness was astounded when she attempted to pay for groceries in Tesco Lurgan to find that it had already been paid for.

The receipt

"I felt like I'd won a million," said the 61 year old mother of three children and grandmother of 17.

Ursula has osteoarthritis among several disabilities and went to her local Tesco in Lurgan on what she described as her 'speed mobile'.

She said: "I could not turn around in my chair to know who it was. I just handed the cash to the checkout lady and she said it had already been paid for."

Ursula wants to thank the kind gentleman.

"You have rejuvenated my faith in humanity," said Ursula.

"I was astounded and thank you."