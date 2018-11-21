Mystery benefactor to cook Xmas dinner for those alone

A mystery Lurgan business owner, who wants cook Christmas dinner for those alone, is awaiting the thumbs up from the local council.

The business owner, who wants to remain anonymous, is aiming to cook for around 50 people who would otherwise be alone during the festive season.

Christmas in Company

The Lurgan woman has enlisted the help of friends and family to cater for the Christmas Day event at The Bowling Pavilion in Lurgan Park.

The building is owned by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council. And already its Leisure Services Department has recommended they waive fees for the hire of the hall and Kitchen.

The venue was selected as it serves both sides of the community.

On the menu for 25 December will be a three course dinner, a gift and great company.

Lurgan Park.

The brainchild of a small business owner, she revealed she had been discussing it with her daughter for a number of years.

“We all know someone who may be alone this Christmas,” she said.

Already she has received tremendous support with one local business supplying all the turkey and meat - and already cooked.

All the vegetables have also been donated.

Plus she has family and friends helping out on Christmas Day.

She is hoping , with the help of donations, to give a small gift to those attending.

“It isn’t about the value of the gift, more about creating a warm and friendly setting with good food and great company,” she said.

“All I want to do is give someone a Christmas Dinner and a bit of company.

“You know yourself how many people are sitting on their own.”

She has had loads of calls from people wanting to help.

“I have been doing like, if anyone wants to buy a pot of spuds for me,

“Who knows, those coming may meet people they haven’t seen in years or meet new friends,” she said.

The event is from 1pm to 4pm and those who wish to attend or sponsor is asked to contact 07540 118905.