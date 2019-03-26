Mystery over fake election posters in Northern Ireland

A series of election posters for a fake politician from the ‘Same Old, Same Old Party’ have been spotted around Belfast.

No one has claimed responsibility for the poster which appear to be advising people to change their voting habits.

The posters have been spotted around Belfast

The posters, spotted throughout the greater Belfast area, show a stock image of a male politician wearing ‘vote’ rosette.

The posters include slogans such as ‘Don’t Think, Just Vote’, ‘Scared Of Them’uns? Vote For Us’uns’ and ‘Vote For Me, Or Someone Just Like Me’.

In place of a surname the election posters bear names like Career Politician and Opportunist.

In much smaller typeface the posters say: “Tired of the same old self-serving rubbish? Maybe it’s time for a change. Politicians are elected by you to serve you. Demand honesty. Demand transparency. Demand better.”

One of the posters on the Ormeau Road

The posters have been widely discussed on social media with some suggesting local comedians may be responsible.

Others believe the posters could be part of a politically motivated campaign to encourage voters to change the traditional DUP/Sinn Fein dominance of councils in the upcoming local government elections.