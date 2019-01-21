N.I. issued with ice weather warning - snow and wintry showers expected

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Monday morning and is valid between 9:00pm on Monday and 11:00am on Tuesday.

The weather warning was issued on Monday morning.

"A band of rain will clear Northern Ireland on Monday evening with surface temperatures falling away behind this and icy stretches likely to form on some untreated surfaces," reads the warning on the official Met Office website.

"Wintry showers will push into the country from the northwest overnight, with a few centimetres possible across northern and western counties, especially over higher ground."