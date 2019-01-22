N.I. issued with second weather warning - hail, sleet and snow expected in next 24 hours

The Met Office has issued a second weather warning of ice for Northern Ireland.

The weather warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between 4:00pm on Tuesday and 11:00am on Wednesday.

The Met Office issued a similar weather warning on Monday morning which is no longer valid after 11:00am on Tuesday.

"Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet," reads the warning on the official Met Office website on Tuesday morning.

"Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times.

"Accumulations of several centimetres are likely above 200 metres, mainly across western Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northwest England. A small amount of settling snow (one cm or less) is also possible at lower levels in a few places," added the Met Office.