N.I. man dies after he is electrocuted while fitting new light

A Northern Ireland man has died after he was electrocuted while "fitting a new light" on Friday morning.

The man has been named locally as Ian Patterson from Articlave near Castlerock, Co. Londonderry.

The man has been named locally as Ian Patterson. (Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the incident on Friday morning.

"We received a 999 emergency call at 11.05am on Friday January 18, 2019. The caller reported that a patient had collapsed following electrocution," said a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson.

"The incident occurred in Articlave. One Accident & Emergency Ambulance was dispatched to the scene immediately and the Air Ambulance Helimed23 also attended shortly after.”

The P.S.N.I. confirmed they had attended the scene of a reported sudden death of a man in Articlave and that they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A photo from the scene. (Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA).

DUP MLA for East Londonderry, Maurice Bradley, described Mr. Patterson as a "popular businessman" and said his thoughts were with Mr. Patterson's family.

"I would extend my deepest sympathy to Ian’s immediate family and extended family circle and also the tight-knit community of Articlave where he resided.

"Ian was a popular businessman who in recent years had supplied quality trophies to the Coleraine and District League of which I am a member," added Mr. Bradley.