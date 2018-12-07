N.I. severe weather warning activated - LIVE BLOG Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A yellow status severe weather warning issued by the Met Office is now active in Northern Ireland The warning, which applies to counties Londonderry and Antrim, is valid until midnight on Friday - follow our live blog below for all the latest news and traffic and travel alerts. The weather warning is in place until midnight on Friday. Police investigation possible over charity cash concerns Lawyer seeks halt to use of police powers