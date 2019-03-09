N.I. snow and ice due early hours of Sunday - 10cm expected in some places

The Met Office has issued a second severe weather warning for Northern Ireland only this time it’s for snow and ice.

The warning was issued shortly after 11:00am on Saturday and is valid between 2:00am and 11:00am on Sunday.

Snow is expected to fall in N.I. in the early hours of Sunday,

The snow and ice alert was issued shortly after a yellow status warning of wind was issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“A band of rain, sleet and snow, accompanied by gusty winds, will move eastwards across Northern Ireland during the early hours of Sunday and then continue into Scotland and parts of northern England,” the Met Office confirmed.

“For most areas, rain, sleet and snow will tend to only last for two or three hours, but there is potential for sleet and snow to become more persistent over the Outer Hebrides and Highland during Sunday morning.

“Where snow falls, one to three centimetres are likely whilst on ground above 200 metres two to five centimetres is likely and above 400 metres, accumulations will be higher and close to five to 10 centimetres in some places.

“Icy patches are also likely to develop on untreated surfaces as rain, sleet and snow clears, most likely over Northern Ireland,” said the Met Office.