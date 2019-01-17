N.I. snow to arrive tonight and tomorrow - subzero temperatures to reach as low as -3°C

Snow is expected to fall in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening and into the early hours of Friday morning.

Northern Ireland could also see snow on Friday and clear spells are also forecast.

The cold temperatures and wintry showers will continue over the weekend and into next week where some places will see feels-like-temperatures reach as low as -3°C on Monday through to Wednesday.

The temperatures throughout the Province were quite mild up until the early hours of Thursday morning when they began to dip.

"A dry evening with some clear spells allowing a frost and perhaps the odd freezing fog patch to form.

"Then becoming cloudy, with rain, preceded by snow reaching the west, as south to southeast winds freshen," said the Met Office.

The recent dip in temperatures saw the P.S.N.I. issue ice and black ice warning to motorists on Thursday morning.