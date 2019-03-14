N.I. snow warning issued by Met Office - 20cm expected in some places

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow for Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid between 4:00am and 9:00pm on Saturday.

The warning was issued on Thursday morning.

"A developing area of low pressure is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"As this runs into colder air, snow is likely to develop, particularly in any heavier bursts of precipitation.

"The largest snowfall amounts will be confined to higher ground, with the potential for 10-20 cm of snow above 350 m.

"Between 100 m and 350 m elevation, a mixture of rain, sleet and snow is more likely, but there is potential for accumulations of 2-5 cm, and a small chance of 10 cm should the precipitation be heavy enough to maintain snow for a longer duration. With warm air close by to the south, it may be that places in the south of this warning area end up with mainly rain," added the Met Office.