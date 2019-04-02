N.I. temperatures to hit -4°C in next 24 hours - snow, thunder and heavy showers could be on the way too

The feels like temperature in some parts of Northern Ireland will plummet to as low as -4°C over the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office.

In places such as Katesbridge, Co. Down the feels like temperature is set to plummet to as low as -4°C on Wednesday morning.

Snow is due in some parts of Northern Ireland over the next 24 hours.

Elsewhere Cookstown, Lurgan, Portadown, Larne, Ballymena and other parts of Antrim will also see sub-zero feels like temperatures on Wednesday.

"Bright with sunny spells, and after a dry start in the east, heavy showers, perhaps wintry and thundery, in west develop more widely through the day," reads the Met Office's Northern Ireland weather forecast."

The Met Office then went on to that snowfall was possible in some parts of Northern Ireland on higher ground.

"Clear spells and further showers, some wintry and giving some snowfalls on high ground."

