N.I. to be smashed by 'large waves' - Met Office issue yellow status wind warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for Northern Ireland.

The warning, which applies to all of N.I., was issued on Wednesday morning and is valid between 12:00pm on Friday and 6:00pm on Saturday.

Large waves crash against the harbour at Donaghadee. (Photo: Presseye)

"A deep area of low pressure is expected to track across northern Britain later on Friday and through early Saturday," said the Met Office.

"Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday. Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

"Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60 mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday."

The Met Office added: "Gusts of up to 70 mph are likely around some coasts exposed to the west or southwest. Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

"These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping [sic] some coastal routes, especially in the west and south of the warning area. In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.

What to expect (source: Met Office)

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves