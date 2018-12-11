N.I. to see snow before Christmas - gale-force winds and heavy rain arriving this weekend

Weather experts believe Northern Ireland could see snow before Christmas.

The outlook for Northern Ireland over the next six to 30 days could see snow in northern areas but temperatures will stay in and around what is expected for this time of year.

Northern Ireland could see snowfall before Christmas.

"Friday looks likely to be wet and possibly very windy in the northwest, and colder and drier in the far east," said the Met Office.

"There could be some snow where the colder air meets the wet weather, most likely over the hills in the north, but it may fall to lower levels in places too."

The Met Office also warned against prolonged periods of heavy rain.

"Over next weekend, the weather is likely to be changeable and often windy and cloudy, with showers or longer spells of rain at times. Any snow is most likely on high ground in the north.

"During the following week, eastern and southern areas may become drier for a time with more sunshine but clearer colder nights would lead to some night frost. Overall, temperatures are likely to be around normal for the time of year."

Meanwhile, heavy rain is forecast on Wednesday but the Met Office has warned against gales and more heavy rain developing on Saturday and over the weekend.