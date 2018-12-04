N.I. weather bomb warning - What we know so far

Here is everything we know so far about the yellow status severe weather warning issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

Who issued the weather warning?

The warning was issued by the Met Office which is the United Kingdom's national weather service.

When was the warning issued?

Tuesday (December 4, 2018) morning.

When does the warning become valid?

The yellow status weather warning applies to all of Northern Ireland.

The yellow status severe weather warning for wind will be valid between 3:00am and 11:59pm on Friday December 7, 2018.

How strong are the winds expected to be?

Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are possible with gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.



What should I expect on Friday?

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services.

Where is this low pressure system that could result in a weather bomb?

It's currently out over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland in the early hours of Friday morning.

What does a 'yellow status' weather warning mean?

According to the Met Office a yellow status weather warning can mean a variety of different things.

"Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations," reads the definition on the Met Office website.

"Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

"Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.

"Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower.

"It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning."