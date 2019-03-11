N.I. weather warning worse than originally thought - 80mph winds to strike in next 36 hours

A Met Office yellow status weather warning of wind for Northern Ireland is worse than experts originally thought.

The Met Office has updated a yellow status weather warning of wind for Northern Ireland to reflect the increased likelihood of 80mph gales.

The Met Office issued the warning, which applies to Tuesday and Wednesday, at the weekend but on Monday morning it updated the alert as experts believe some parts of Northern Ireland could be subject to winds as strong as 80mph.

"A spell of strong northwesterly winds are expected across Northern Ireland for the evening travel period, continuing overnight and Wednesday morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Gusts of up to 60 mph are likely inland with a small chance of reaching 70 mph for a time in squally showers.

"Gusts of 70-75 mph are likely along northern coasts, perhaps up to 80 mph for a time. Winds will steadily ease through Wednesday morning."

The Met Office says there is an increased chance of 80mph gales in some parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The yellow status weather warning is valid from 3:00pm on Tuesday through to 12:00pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office and Met Eireann have not yet named the storm but if they do it will be called Storm Gareth.