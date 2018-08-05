Nacho Novo: I was abused by Celtic fans at Belfast airport

Former Rangers and Glentoran footballer Nacho Novo has said he was subjected to abuse by Celtic supporters when he arrived at Belfast International Airport on Saturday.

Novo tweeted: “Arrived at Belfast international airport tonight to support the local community for all sides of the divide, as soon as I walked out of the airport I was surrounded by over Celtic supporters that hurled abuse and tried to attack myself I would like thank genuine Celtic supporter.”

Several videos have appeared on social media showing Novo confronting people outside the airport over the alleged abuse.

The 39-year-old striker received support on social media from former Celtic striker Chris Sutton who tweeted on Sunday: “The abuse Nacho Novo took at Belfast airport was shameful... we all like a bit of banter with the rivalry but what is wrong with people!!!!”

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae tweeted: “Football will always have rivalry but watching that video earlier of my old team mate nacho novo being verbally abused is nothing short of disgusting. The character trying to make a name for himself is an embarrassment. No one deserves that.”

Novo suffered a heart attack earlier this year while taking part in a legends tournament in Germany.