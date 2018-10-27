Narrow escape for passengers as bus crashes into Sinn Fein office

Sinn Féin’s main constituency Offices in Londonderry have been damaged following an early morning accident.

It’s understood a bus collided with a wall at the front of the building with a number of passengers on board.

Confirming the news, Councillor Kevin Campbell said part of the perimeter wall of the party’s main constituency offices had been badly damaged in what was an early morning accident.

He said: “We received a number of calls this morning (Sat.), from local residents to say part of the wall of our constituency offices had been badly damaged.

“I understand that the accident involved a bus and that a number of people were on board at the time. So it must have been a very frightening experience for the everyone involved and I hope anyone injured makes a quick recovery,” he added.