Nathan has a ‘wonderful time’ at Disney World with ‘Destination Dreams’

Five-year-old Nathan Mulholland from Co. Londonderry has experienced a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Disney World, Florida, organised by the Cauldwell Trust’s ‘Destination Dreams.’

He was accompanied on the trip by his mum and dad, Claire and Tom, and his seven-year-old sister Danielle.

Shortly after Nathan was born he started to become ill and have regular convulsions. He required multiple hospital admissions, for prolonged seizures, before he was diagnosed with generalised tonic-clonic epilepsy and global developmental delay at 18 months old.

The dream holiday was funded and operated by Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families.

“Nathan and the family had a wonderful time on their dream holiday,” said Mark Bushell from Caudwell Children. “He’s had a tough time of it in recent years and he now requires a video monitor in his room to alert his parents if a seizure occurs during the night.”

To get some much needed respite from his condition Claire decided to apply for a place for Nathan on Caudwell Children’s annual Destination Dreams holiday to Disney World, in Florida.

The charity created Destination Dreams in 2007, to give 25 children, with life threatening conditions, the opportunity to experience a ‘Dream’ holiday to Disney World.

Claire says the holiday was extremely important for the family. As she explained: “In the past we have avoided environments that might trigger Nathan’s emotional outbursts so it has been a struggle to enjoy previous holidays together.

“But with the fantastic support of the Caudwell Children team we managed to have a wonderful time and we created special memories for us all to cherish as a family.

“We finally got to spend quality time together where we could relax whilst having fun.”

Mark says that time is extremely precious for those families selected for the trip and they always take lots of photos to remember the special moments.

“Nothing will ever be more memorable than the trip to Disney World, and to see the smiles on Nathan’s face was simply wonderful,” said Mark.

Caudwell Children is urging parents of children with life limiting conditions to apply for a place on next year’s trip. “The charity is also appealing for donations to allow us to take more children and young people, like Nathan, on our Destination Dreams respite holiday in 2019,” concluded Mark.

For further information and to donate visit: www.caudwellchildren.com