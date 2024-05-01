A free press is good for democracy, Rishi Sunak tells a gathering of media editors

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shaking hands with Dawn Alford, Executive Director of Society of Editors, after his speech at the Society of Editors' 25th anniversary conference, at Leonardo Royal, London St Paul's hotel on Tuesday. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mr Sunak opened the Society of Editors 25th anniversary conference yesterday with a keynote speech, in which he admitted journalists and politicians will “always clash” but acknowledged the importance of the media industry in holding power to account.

The prime minister said: “When the media holds governments accountable, exposes corruption, and gives new voices a platform, it strengthens democracy. It enriches society. It builds the habits of freedom.”

He added: “I will say that politicians and the media will always clash, it's a law of nature, as much as night follows day. And I won't always like what you write, or the questions that you ask, I won't always agree with what you say, or the way that you represent the government. But that's OK.”

He joked that, in response, journalists might not enjoy the prime minister “always finding a way to mention that inflation is going down”.

He continued: “It's your job to hold us to account, and for all we might clash, I know how important your role is. So please keep doing what you're doing, constantly questioning, investigating and seeking the truth. Because as long as the British media thrives, so will British democracy.”

The prime minister jokingly referred to himself as a “defence champion and devout Swiftie” as he reflected on yesterday's various front page stories including defence spending figures and Taylor Swift's favourite London pubs.

Editors, academics, lawyers and journalists came together at the conference in central London to debate the key opportunities and challenges facing the journalism industry. A range of panel discussions including the future of artificial intelligence and journalism, restoring trust between the press and the police, and engaging audiences in an election year, took place across the day.

The prime minister criticised the “chilling effect, or so-called cancel culture” in the UK and said: “That's not what this country stands for.

“Democracy depends on the ability to air our views, and to challenge and interrogate people's standpoints, and to learn from different perspectives and experiences.

“And if we value a liberal, pluralistic society, we cannot allow one group of people to say their experiences are more important than others.”

The conference opened with a minute's silence to remember the journalists who died around the world in 2023.

Mr Sunak also paid tribute to them in his speech, as well as “all those suffering around the world in the name of freedom and democracy”, ahead of World Press Freedom Day on Friday.

He acknowledged the dangers facing the media industry and global populations, including “authoritarian states” who have a “shared antipathy to our values”, and emphasised that the opportunities presented by technology should “not be exploited by the enemies of democracy”.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer addressed the conference yesterday afternoon.