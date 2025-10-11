Thomas Lagan

A 21-year-old man who died following a road crash in Co Tyrone has been named locally as Thomas Lagan.

Mr Lagan sadly succumbed to his injuries after the collision happened in the Cookstown area on Friday morning.

In a statement, police said they received a report of a crash involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road shortly after 6.45am.

A woman was transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

J&B Engineering based in Cookstown paid tribute to Mr Lagan who was an employee at the metal fabricator.

A statement on their Facebook page reads: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our valued colleague and friend, Thomas Lagan, on 10th October 2025.

“Thomas was an integral part of J&B Engineering, known not only for his exceptional work ethic but also for his kindness, warmth, and quiet nature.

“His contributions to our team and his positive spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Our thoughts are with Thomas’s family, especially Thomas’s brother James our colleague, his brother Daniel a former employee, his friends, and all those who loved him during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a cherished member of the J&B Engineering family.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Mr Lagan was a former pupil at Holy Trinity College in Cookstown and Annie Regan described him on Facebook as being “a gentleman with a heart of gold.”

On the same social media platform, Clodagh Hamilton added how Mr Lagan was “such a kind soul”, who was “always able to light up a room by simply walking in”.

Coolnafranky Kids Facebook group based in Cookstown labelled Mr Lagan as “a gentle giant”.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the male driver of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.