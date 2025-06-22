Former First Minister Arlene Foster at Parliament Buildings on 11th January 2016 with her mother Georgie Kelly who has passed away peacefully in hospital

Tributes have been paid to the mother of the former First Minister Arlene Foster, who sadly passed away on Friday (June 20).

Julia Georgina (Georgie) Kelly - who was aged in her early 90s - passed away peacefully in hospital.

A death notice has labelled Mrs Kelly as a "dear mother" of four children, as well as a "loving grandmother" to her ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Mrs Kelly will be laid to rest on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, followed by interment in St Mark's churchyard, Aghadrumsee.

Her husband John passed away suddenly in 2011. The IRA tried to murder the former farmer and reserve police officer when he was shot in the head in 1979.

He survived the attack but the family were forced to flee their home and the young Arlene had to change school.

In 1988, Arlene survived a republican attack when the IRA targeted the part-time Ulster Defence Regiment soldier who was driving her school bus.

The Collegiate Grammar School student escaped relatively unscathed but a friend sitting close by suffered serious injuries.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson paid an emotional tribute to Mrs Kelly on social media, posting: "My thoughts are with Arlene, Linda, Julie, and David as they mourn the loss of their mum. She was as devoted to her family as they were to her.

"A proud Sandy Row woman who found love in Fermanagh and who experienced the horrors of the troubles first hand.

"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted."

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine labelled Mrs Kelly as "a real lady".

She posted on social media: "Mrs Kelly was a well loved and respected member of the community. In every sense of the word, she was a real lady.

"A woman who cared a lot about her family and the community. She was so proud of Arlene and her achievements politically.

"Importantly Mrs Kelly was a woman of strong faith, courage and conviction - something which was held dear throughout her life and relied upon in many of the dark times she faced, while facing the danger of terrorism on the border daily. "

South Antrim UUP MLA Dr Steve Aiken OBE posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Baroness Foster and her family at this difficult time. As a mother she was very proud of everything Arlene did and she will be much missed.”

On the same platform, Lord Weir posted: “Very sad news of the passing of the mother of my friend Arlene Foster. Mrs Kelly was a loving family oriented woman who had strength and dignity. Thoughts and prayers with Arlene and her siblings Linda, Julie and David, and the wider family circle at this difficult time.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of the support group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: “Mrs Kelly did not have a simple life, she had much to withstand including supporting her husband and family when Provisional IRA terrorists sought to murder him at their home outside Rosslea, and also when Arlene survived the School bus bomb along with other pupils and bus driver Ernie Wilson.

“She was the constant within the family, her quiet disposition yet steely strength ensured her family had love and support and stability through very challenging times.