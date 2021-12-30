Throughout the UK more than 33.5 million booster and third doses have been delivered

Despite the surge in cases the death toll remained relatively small with a further three patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 having died in the Province.

Another 4,701 positive cases of the virus have also been notified by the Department of Health.

After a break in reporting figures, the Department of Health yesterday presented figures for a five-day period, from December 24 to 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During that time there were 22,972 new infections picked up – a daily average of nearly 4,000.

Before December 21, there had never been more than 3,000 cases recorded in a single day in Northern Ireland.

As of this morning there were 303 Covid patients in hospital, of whom 32 were in intensive care.

Throughout the UK more than 33.5 million booster and third doses have now been delivered, with 1.8 million in the past seven days.

Around 63% of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose.

The figures are based on reports from the UK’s four health agencies.

A total of 174,392 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics said.

The highest number on a single day was 1,485 on January 19, 2021.

Meanwhile scientists have said that three quarters of people with new cold-like symptoms are likely to have Covid but exponential case growth seems to have stopped.

According to new analysis, the ZOE Covid Study estimates that 75% of people experiencing new cold-like symptoms are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry