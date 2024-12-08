Apprentice Boys braced the elements of Storm Darragh on Saturday to take part in the annual parade in Londonderry to commemorate the 336th anniversary of the Shutting of the Gates.

The parade commemorates 13 apprentice boys slamming the mainly Protestant city's gates against King James' advancing Catholic Jacobite army in 1689.

The resulting Siege of Derry lasted 105 days and cost over 10,000 lives, mainly due to starvation.

On Saturday, members of the loyal order plus bands paraded through the city. Members paraded to and from St Columb's Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving

The newly installed governor, William Walker, who formally took over from Graeme Stenhouse on Saturday, said turnout numbers were lower due to the disruption caused by Storm Darragh.

However, he voiced his appreciation to the "considerable number" of members who were present in the city to mark the occasion.

The burning of an effigy of Col Robert Lundy - the city governor who attempted to surrender to James - was postponed until a later date to the strong winds.

Mr Walker praised all those involved for coming together to make the event a success in challenging weather conditions.

He said: "Following a parade bringing Branch Clubs from the Railway Station to the Memorial Hall, ahead of the main commemorations, officers and members of the General Committee met to discuss weather conditions.

"It was decided that the sudden extreme gusts of wind made it unsafe to burn Lundy later that afternoon and, in liaison with the PSNI and others, that a Burning of Lundy would take place before the 18th (December).

"We wish to thank our marshals and the PSNI for the professional manner in which they responded today as plans were changed at short notice.

Everyone worked together in an outstanding manner to assure last minute change did not result in disruption.

"The Officers of General Committee will consult with all parties concerned and meet at the earliest opportunity to discuss a Burning of Lundy. We hope to be able to update everyone very soon."