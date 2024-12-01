Assisted Dying Bill: MPs who voted in favour but now voice "concerns" about how system will function need to think harder, says DUP's Carla Lockhart
That’s according to DUP politician Carla Lockhart. A vocal opponent of moves to legalise assisted death who feels the planned laws have “woefully inadequate” safeguards, she argues that MPs with any worries should be opposed to the bill, rather than passing it then wringing their hands afterwards.
The bill, which would introduce doctor-assisted suicide for terminally ill people to the United Kingdom, passed its first stage in the House of Commons on Friday by a majority of 55 votes.
It still has to come back for another debate, and then go through the House of Lords before it will become law.
In the aftermath of Friday’s decision, several MPs who backed the legislation publicly voiced concerns that it could grant doctors the literal power of life and death over their patients – something they said is unacceptable and must be guarded against.
That has Mrs Lockhart questioning why they voted in favour in the first place.
Said the Upper Bann MP: “There were MPs who made it clear they were prepared to see the Bill pass its second reading, but that did not mean they were fully content with the proposals.
“I would encourage all MPs to further reflect on the issues at hand, particularly the strength of the effectiveness of the proposed safeguards.
"Given the seriousness of the issue and the major ramifications for vulnerable people, the further stages of the bill will see relatively little further scrutiny,
“If any MP has concerns as the process continues, then I would urge them to vote against the bill when it comes back before the House, rather than have played a part in such a law coming into force.”
In the wake of Friday’s historic vote, some MPs from Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats who backed the legislation said they had concerns about the practical workings of it.
A frequent concern was the suggestion that doctors could raise assisted death with their patients, rather than the patient requesting it from their doctor.
If doctors are allowed to bring it up, worried Labour MP Mike Tapp, then there could be the possibility of a patient being accidentally coerced or persuaded to go through assisted dying when they normally would not even consider it.
He told the BBC it must be “specifically stated in the bill that medical practitioners are not to raise assisted dying with any patient".
And Liberal Democrat MP Roz Savage said assisted dying should be "patient-led, not doctor-led", adding: “It would be very wrong for a doctor, or indeed anybody, to suggest to a person that they should seek assisted dying.”
Under the bill, the right to assisted death will be available to adults with less than six months to live, as long as their request is approved by two doctors and a High Court judge.
Although it only applies to England and Wales, most Northern Irish politicians think that if it comes into force, it would only be a matter of time before it is introduced to the province as well.
The only Northern Irish MP to back the bill was the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood. All others present voted against.
